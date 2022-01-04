Left Menu

UK's Johnson says will press on with 'Plan B' measures

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:50 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain should continue with its 'Plan B' measures for England as the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues its rapid advance through the population.

"As our (National Health Service) moves to a war footing, I will be recommending to cabinet tomorrow that we continue with Plan B," Johnson said.

Plan B mostly comprises ordering people to work from home, to wear masks in public places and use COVID passes to enter some venues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

