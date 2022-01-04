UK's Johnson says will press on with 'Plan B' measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain should continue with its 'Plan B' measures for England as the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues its rapid advance through the population.

"As our (National Health Service) moves to a war footing, I will be recommending to cabinet tomorrow that we continue with Plan B," Johnson said.

Plan B mostly comprises ordering people to work from home, to wear masks in public places and use COVID passes to enter some venues.

