Gujarat health secretary tests positive for COVID-19

IAS officer Manoj Aggarwal, who is at the helm of the Gujarats Health Department as its Additional Chief Secretary, has contracted coronavirus infection, a civic official said on Tuesday.While Aggarwal has isolated himself at his residence, samples of his family members have been sent for testing, said Health Officer of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Dr Kalpesh Goswami.Aggarwals health is stable.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IAS officer Manoj Aggarwal, who is at the helm of the Gujarat's Health Department as its Additional Chief Secretary, has contracted coronavirus infection, a civic official said on Tuesday.

While Aggarwal has isolated himself at his residence, samples of his family members have been sent for testing, said Health Officer of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Dr Kalpesh Goswami.

''Aggarwal's health is stable. He is receiving treatment at residence. We have collected samples of his family members today,'' said Goswami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

