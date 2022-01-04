Gujarat health secretary tests positive for COVID-19
IAS officer Manoj Aggarwal, who is at the helm of the Gujarats Health Department as its Additional Chief Secretary, has contracted coronavirus infection, a civic official said on Tuesday.While Aggarwal has isolated himself at his residence, samples of his family members have been sent for testing, said Health Officer of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Dr Kalpesh Goswami.Aggarwals health is stable.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:57 IST
- Country:
- India
IAS officer Manoj Aggarwal, who is at the helm of the Gujarat's Health Department as its Additional Chief Secretary, has contracted coronavirus infection, a civic official said on Tuesday.
While Aggarwal has isolated himself at his residence, samples of his family members have been sent for testing, said Health Officer of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Dr Kalpesh Goswami.
''Aggarwal's health is stable. He is receiving treatment at residence. We have collected samples of his family members today,'' said Goswami.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhinagar
- Gujarat's Health Department
- Aggarwal
- Goswami
- Manoj Aggarwal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFSCA established as unified financial sector regulator at GIFT-IFSC in Gandhinagar
Jawans of CAPFs embark on cycle rally from Gandhinagar to Imphal under 'Fit India' movement
36th Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) was organized at Gandhinagar
IIT-Gandhinagar inviting applications cognitive science, society and culture courses