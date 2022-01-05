Left Menu

Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta

Singapore expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding a booster dose will soon be required for adults to maintain their fully vaccinated status. From Feb. 14, eligible persons aged 18 years and above should have received a booster dose no later than 270 days after the last dose in the primary vaccination series to continue to be considered fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:41 IST
Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding a booster dose will soon be required for adults to maintain their fully vaccinated status.

From Feb. 14, eligible persons aged 18 years and above should have received a booster dose no later than 270 days after the last dose in the primary vaccination series to continue to be considered fully vaccinated, the ministry said. The city-state of 5.5 million people allows only those counted as fully vaccinated to enter malls or dine in restaurants or at hawker stalls.

Over the past week, Singapore detected 1,281 Omicron cases, comprising 1,048 people who had come from overseas and 233 local cases. The number made up around 18% of its total infections in the last week. The Delta variant hit a peak of about 5,000 cases in a day, while Omicron could far exceed this and lead to as many as 10,000-15,000 cases in a worst case scenario, Kenneth Mak, the health ministry's director of medical services, told reporters.

The country's week-on-week infection ratio hit 1.09 on Tuesday, the first time in nearly two months that the rate crossed 1, which indicates the number of new weekly local COVID-19 cases is rising. Authorities said on Wednesday the COVID-19 situation remained under control and that they would maintain current COVID-19 rules, such as restricting social gatherings to five people through the expected Omicron wave and during the Chinese New Year period, which is in about a month.

The government said it plans to tighten measures only as a last resort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022