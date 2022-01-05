Omicron cases rise to 28 in Andhra Pradesh

Left Menu

The State Public Health Director P Hymavathi said a 60-year-old person who arrived from the USA and a father-son duo who arrived from the UK tested positive for Omicron. A 14-year-old girl in Guntur district, a contact of a foreign traveller, also tested positive, Hymavathi said.

05-01-2022
The total number of Omicron cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 28 as four more people tested positive for the variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The State Public Health Director P Hymavathi said a 60-year-old person who arrived from the USA and a father-son duo who arrived from the UK tested positive for Omicron. The three belonged to the Prakasam district. A 14-year-old girl in Guntur district, a contact of a foreign traveller, also tested positive, Hymavathi said. All contacts of the cases have been traced and tested and the positive samples sent for genome sequencing, she said.

