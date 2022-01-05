Left Menu

Turkey logs record 66,467 COVID-19 cases amid Omicron surge

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:29 IST
Turkey recorded 66,467 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure on record, health ministry data showed on Monday, amid surging infections due to the Omicron variant.

It also recorded 143 deaths over the coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over a week as the Omicron variant became dominant in the country.

"Despite the rise in infections due to the Omicron variant, there is no worrying rise in hospitalisation," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

