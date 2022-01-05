2 deaths, 1,883 new virus cases in Rajasthan; govt issues fresh guidelines

Two people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday as 1,883 fresh cases surfaced, prompting the state government to issue fresh guidelines. The state government ordered the closure of schools from Class 1 to 8 till January 17 in Jaipur and Jodhpur city. Earlier, the schools were closed in Jaipur city from January 3 to 9. The government allowed work from home for 50 per cent staff in government offices in areas governed by municipal corporations and municipalities and mandatory work from home for differently-abled, pregnant women, people aged 55 years or above and employees suffering from chronic diseases. The government also suspended its campaign, Prashasan Shahron/Gaon ke Sang, till further orders. In the past 24 hours, the maximum 1,138 cases were reported from Jaipur. Jodhpur reported the second highest cases of the day. A total of 230 persons were found infected with the covid infection in Jodhpur. The deaths were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur. Currently, the state has 5,016 active cases. Cases were also reported from Ajmer (94), Alwar (79), Kota (53), Sikar (36) and Bhilwara (31).

The state till now has reported 9,60,453 cases. As many as 8,967 people have died from the infection.

