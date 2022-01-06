Mozambique president's PCR results come back negative for COVID-19
Nyusi wrote in a post on his official Facebook page that he would continue to isolate in line with national health protocols "until my wife's health situation stabilises," but neither the post nor a statement from Nyusi's office said what Isaura Nyusi's PCR test results showed. A spokesman for Nyusi was not immediately available to elaborate.
Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi's PCR results came back negative for COVID-19 after Nyusi and his wife Isaura tested positive via rapid tests days earlier, the president's office said on Wednesday. Nyusi wrote in a post on his official Facebook page that he would continue to isolate in line with national health protocols "until my wife's health situation stabilises," but neither the post nor a statement from Nyusi's office said what Isaura Nyusi's PCR test results showed.
A spokesman for Nyusi was not immediately available to elaborate. Mozambique's coronavirus infections are close to their peak, according to a Reuters tally. The southern African country has recorded over 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths and 196,000 infections during the pandemic.
