Mozambique president's PCR results come back negative for COVID-19

Nyusi wrote in a post on his official Facebook page that he would continue to isolate in line with national health protocols "until my wife's health situation stabilises," but neither the post nor a statement from Nyusi's office said what Isaura Nyusi's PCR test results showed. A spokesman for Nyusi was not immediately available to elaborate.

Reuters | Maputo | Updated: 06-01-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 01:35 IST
Mozambique president's PCR results come back negative for COVID-19
  • Mozambique

A spokesman for Nyusi was not immediately available to elaborate.

A spokesman for Nyusi was not immediately available to elaborate. Mozambique's coronavirus infections are close to their peak, according to a Reuters tally. The southern African country has recorded over 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths and 196,000 infections during the pandemic.

