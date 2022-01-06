Odisha logs 1,897 new COVID-19 cases; biggest single-day spike in 5 months

Odisha on Thursday recorded its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in five months as 1,897 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections took the state's coronavirus tally to over 10.6 lakh, it said.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 2.62 per cent from 1.77 per cent on the previous day. At least 258 children were among those newly infected, the bulletin said.

The number of fresh cases jumped more than six-fold from 298 infections on January 1. The state had logged 1,216 new COVID cases on Wednesday, while 1,917 infections were registered on July 23 last year.

Khurda district reported nearly one-third of the 1,897 fresh cases with 669 infections, followed by 262 in Sundargarh, 148 in Cuttack, 125 in Sambalpur and 100 in Balasore, the bulletin said.

The toll mounted to 8,467 as a 78-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other coronavirus-positive patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the data.

Odisha now has 5,739 active cases, including 2,167 in Khurda, which comprises the capital city Bhubaneswar.

At least 138 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10.46 lakh, the bulletin said.

The state tested 72,370 samples during the period, it added.

Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was present in all the districts, which are showing gradual rise in cases.

''Bed occupancy rate in hospitals is very low and availability is high. We are still taking steps to increase the number of beds,'' Mohapatra told journalists.

Odisha vaccination in-charge Bijay Panigrahi said that 27 lakh adults were yet to take their first dose, while around 26 lakh people had their second dose due.

More than 2.95 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and over 2.15 crore administered the second dose in the state, the department said.

Around 2.65 lakh children in the 15-18 age group, including 80,927 on the previous day, have been jabbed so far since the process to inoculate them started on Monday, Panigrahi added.

