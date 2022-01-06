Left Menu

Get fully vaccinated or salaries will be withheld: Palamu SP to subordinates

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:49 IST
Get fully vaccinated or salaries will be withheld: Palamu SP to subordinates
Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha on Thursday warned his unvaccinated or partially vaccinated subordinates to either get both doses of the COVID vaccine or their salaries will be withheld.

The instruction was issued by the Jharkhand police officer in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

''Police personnel will have to keep themselves protected in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic so that they can discharge their duties smoothly. Laxity is not permissible in police service,'' Sinha told PTI.

He said that the instruction has been issued to all policemen in the district irrespective of their ranks.

