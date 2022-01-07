Left Menu

PM vows to reach best possible healthcare benefits to poor

Underlining his governments commitment to reaching the benefits of healthcare to the poor and the middle class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute CNCI here on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 14:14 IST
PM vows to reach best possible healthcare benefits to poor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Underlining his government's commitment to reaching the benefits of healthcare to the poor and the middle class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) here on Friday. Dedicating to the nation the 400-bed tertiary cancer care centre to the nation built at a cost of Rs 534 crore online, he told the gathering that India has reached the ''historic milestone'' of administering 150 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the day. ''Today, over 90 per cent of India's adult population has already got the first dose of Covid vaccine. This reflects the country's sense of self-confidence, self-dependence and self-pride for an achievement that is difficult for even the developed and rich nations,'' he asserted. He renewed his government's commitment to bridging the demand-supply gap in the health sector with regard to the availability of doctors and modern infrastructure. ''Over 2.60 crore people, including 17 lakh cancer patients, have benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme so far,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022