Pune sees 4,415 COVID-19 cases; district's positivity rate now 15 pc

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:10 IST
Pune on Friday recorded 4,415 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate, or infections detected per 100 tests, of 15 per cent, taking the district's tally to 11,79,328, an official said.

He said 2,757 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,000 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 658 in rural and cantonment limits.

As on Friday, the district has 15,376 active cases, with 1,087 patients admitted in hospitals, the official informed.

