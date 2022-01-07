Left Menu

Tamil Nadu logs 8,981 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hrs

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:40 IST
Tamil Nadu reported 8,981 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State health department on Friday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 27,76,413 including 30,817 active cases.

A total of eight people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 36,833. As many as 984 persons recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries have risen to 27,08,763 in the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 121 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far including 117 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

