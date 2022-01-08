Left Menu

14 new Omicron cases in Odisha, tally rises to 75

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 08-01-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 16:16 IST
14 new Omicron cases in Odisha, tally rises to 75
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen fresh Omicron cases were detected in Odisha on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 75, a health official said.

Eight new Omicron patients have travel history, while four are local cases, and the travel history of two others are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, the only facility in the state where genome sequencing is conducted, has informed the Health Department about the development.

Five Omicron patients have recovered from the disease so far, while a 45-year-old patient has died in Bolangir district.

Odisha had first reported Omicron cases on December 21 last year. Director of Health Service Bijay Mohapatra said that the Omicron variant has been detected in all the districts of the state.

The state government is trying to expand its genome sequencing capability, even as the daily test positivity rate has jumped from 1.13 per cent on January 4 to 5.51 per cent on January 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022