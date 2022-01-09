Left Menu

Teens, young adults with cancer facing psychological distress during pandemic: Study

According to a new study, many adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer are experiencing high psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:45 IST
Teens, young adults with cancer facing psychological distress during pandemic: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

According to a new study, many adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer are experiencing high psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research has been published in the 'Psycho-Oncology Journal'.

For the study, 805 individuals in Canada who were diagnosed with cancer between 15 and 39 years of age completed an online survey. High psychological distress was present in more than two-thirds of the group (68.0 per cent). Those whose employment had been impacted during the pandemic and those with blood cancer were more likely to experience high psychological distress, while those who were older and those with a personal income in 2020 that was more than USD 40,000 tended to have lower distress.

Adolescents and young adults with cancer during the pandemic had an 85 per cent higher odds of experiencing psychological distress compared with a similar group surveyed in 2018. Overarching themes of pandemic experiences included inferior quality of life, impairment of cancer care, COVID-19-related concerns, and extreme social isolation.

"The pandemic has adversely impacted the mental health of adolescents and young adults with cancer," said senior author Sapna Oberoi, MBBS, MD, DM, of the University of Manitoba. "The findings of this study underscore the importance of providing enhanced and tailored interventions to combat psychological distress among these patients. Cancer organizations and policymakers must prioritize mental health supports for adolescents and young adults with cancer to optimize their health outcomes and quality of life," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022