Covid spreading at rapid speed; people must follow all safety guidelines: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the rapid speed at which the coronavirus is spreading in Delhi has been a matter of ''deep concern'' for him and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as well as get themselves vaccinated.

Kejriwal, who was in isolation since January 4 after testing Covid positive, said he has recovered from the disease and was back in service of the people.

Thanking people for their wishes for his speedy recovery, he said that though he was in isolation, he was in constant contact on telephone with officials and his ministers to monitor the Covid situation in the city.

''I am back in your service after recovering from Corona,'' Kejriwal, who tested positive for the infection after holding a rally in Dehradun on January 3, said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday morning.

He had isolated himself at his home and had showed mild symptoms of the disease.

In a statement issued later in the day, the chief minister said, ''The rapid speed with which Covid is spreading across Delhi has had me in deep concern and regardless of my isolation, I was keeping track of the affairs.'' ''I was in constant telephonic contact with the health minister, chief secretary and all other officers concerned to monitor our course of action,'' Kejriwal said.

The national capital on Sunday reported 17 Covid deaths and 22,751 new cases as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 per cent. On Saturday, seven fatalities, 20,181 cases and a positivity rate of 19.60 per cent were recorded. The figures on Friday were 17,335 cases, nine deaths and 17.73 per cent positivity rate. Asserting that there was no need to panic over the present Covid situation, he appealed to people to always wear a face mask and maintain social distancing, besides following other Covid-appropriate behaviour.

''Whoever has not got vaccinated, must get their doses as soon as they can. Vaccines may not stop you from getting infected but they do reduce the intensity of the infection and stop you from being hospitalised,'' Kejriwal said in the statement.

He said after testing positive for the coronavirus, he maintained isolation for seven whole days following guidelines.

''I had caught the coronavirus as well, off late. I was in home isolation for the past week or so. Thanks to the blessings of the family of two crore people of Delhi and well wishers across the country, I had the fortune of a speedy recovery,'' Kejriwal said and added that he had fever for about two days.

''I am back and ready to serve the people of Delhi. I thank every one from the bottom of my heart for aiding in my recovery with their prayers,'' the chief minister said.

Last year in April, Kejriwal's wife Sunita had tested positive for Covid, and though he had then developed symptoms, he had tested negative.

During that year, most of his ministers, including his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, had tested positive for Covid.

