No new Omicron case reported in Gujarat, tally stays at 236; 19 recover

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
No Omicron case was reported in Gujarat on Sunday, keeping the tally of those infected with the new coronavirus variant unchanged at 236, while the day also saw 19 recoveries from it, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection caused by the Omicron variant rose to 186, with the people discharged during the day comprising nine from Vadodara, six from Rajkot, three from Anand and one from Ahmedabad, he pointed out.

Ahmedabad city leads with 105 Omicron cases and 75 recoveries, followed by 35 cases and 32 recoveries in Vadodara, 23 cases and 21 recoveries in Anand, among other districts, he said.

So far, 15 out of the state's 33 districts have reported Omicron cases, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

