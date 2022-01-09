Left Menu

Sikkim Tourism Minister B S Panth contracts COVID-19

Sikkim Tourism Minister B S Panth on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation. I have isolated myself at home. Meanwhile, the Himalayan states COVID-19 tally rose to 32,719 on Sunday as 70 people, 25 more than the previous day, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:49 IST
Sikkim Tourism Minister B S Panth on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation. In a social media post, the 69-year-old minister said, ''I have tested positive for coronavirus. I have isolated myself at home.'' Meanwhile, the Himalayan state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 32,719 on Sunday as 70 people, 25 more than the previous day, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Fifty-one cases were registered in East Sikkim, followed by 13 in West Sikkim and six in South Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 218 active COVID-19 cases, while 352 patients have migrated to other states and 31,740 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate stood at 98.1 per cent, the bulletin said. The state’s coronavirus death remained unchanged at 409 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

As many as 2,82,349 samples have been tested for coronavirus in Sikkim thus far, including 576 in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

