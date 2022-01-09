COVID-19: Tripura enforces night curfew from Jan 10 to Jan 20 as state expects over 32,000 cases in 3rd wave

Amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and with a projection of over 32,000 infections in Tripura in the possible third wave, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. As per a decision following a slew of meetings chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, curfew would be in force between 9 pm in the night to 5 am in the morning from January 10 to January 20, said Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here on Sunday evening, Cabinet spokesperson and ICA minister Chowdhury also informed that adequate preparations are afoot to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19--if the present rise in the cases is considered the third wave of the pandemic. He said that altogether 689 positive cases have been reported till Saturday with the overall positivity rate of the state standing at five per cent. The majority of cases are being reported in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area with the test positivity rate of 16.95 per cent, the minister added.

According to Chowdhury, the health experts have already sounded an alarm considering the present situation prevailing all over the state and an initial projection of 32,000 cases has been set. "The health experts and scientists have predicted that in the third wave, Tripura is expected to have over 32,000 cases altogether and five per cent positivity rate that accounts for 1,617 cases per day that would be serious in nature", he told mediapersons.

"Tripura is prepared to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 with the availability of adequate health infrastructure across the state. In view of the increase in COVID cases across the state, two crucial meetings were held on Saturday and Sunday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Kumar Alok with officials of various departments and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb with the council of ministers, respectively," he added. The minister further said that a total of 3,880 children might get affected in the third wave and among them, 194 may develop severe symptoms. "Taking this on a serious note, 216 beds with ICU facilities are available in Agartala while 50 beds in each district are arranged for children," he informed.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury also spoke in detail about the state's COVID-19 related infrastructure. "All districts have been directed to open COVID-19 call centres and redressal cells. In the state, there are 2,562 total beds for COVID-19 patients and 700 beds are reserved for serious patients. Out of these 700 beds, 330 beds are installed in various facilities of West Tripura district", he stated.

"If there is a requirement, the number of beds can be increased and there is a facility for that. At present, 22 oxygen plants are functional. There is a sufficient stock of medicines. There is sufficient stock of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters and ventilators. About 500 to 700 doctors, nurses, MPWs, sweeping staff, etc shall be recruited on a contractual and emergency basis", he added. (ANI)

