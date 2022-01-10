Left Menu

Sweden introduces more measures as COVID cases rise

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sweden will introduce more measures to stem the rising number of COVID cases and an increased pressure on the healthcare system, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday. "The situation has deteriorated, without doubt. The level of infections in Sweden is at a historically high level", Andersson told a news conference.

The new measures include a work from home mandate where possible, curbed opening hours for bars and restaurants and a cap on the number of people allowed at public events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

