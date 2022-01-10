Left Menu

Omicron spikes, Mexican president calls it 'a little COVID'

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:35 IST
As coronavirus cases spike in Mexico and tests become scarce, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told Mexicans Monday to just assume they had COVID-19 if they had symptoms.

The number of confirmed cases in Mexico spiked by 186% last week.

Lopez Obrador claimed the Omicron variant is “a little COVID”, noting hospitalisations and deaths had not increased at the same rate. However, experts say those are both lagging indicators that may not show up for weeks after infections spike.

Reading advice posted on Twitter by a supporter, the president said Mexicans with symptoms should just stay at home, take paracetamol and isolate, rather than going out and trying to find tests.

Since Christmas, private pharmacies and the few available testing centres have been overwhelmed by long lines.

Lopez Obrador's administration has long refused to implement mass testing, calling it a waste of money. He called on companies not to require COVID tests for employees.

Mexico passed 300,000 test-confirmed coronavirus deaths last week, but so little testing is done in the country of 126 million that a government review of death certificates puts the real toll at almost 460,000.

The virus spike was largely responsible for the cancelation of 260 flights between Jan 6 and Jan 10, the president said, as airline employees got infected and had to isolate, causing staff shortages.

