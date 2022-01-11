Left Menu

U'khand reports highest single-day spike in Covid cases in over 7 months

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:06 IST
U'khand reports highest single-day spike in Covid cases in over 7 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in over seven months as 2,127 more people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The state had reported 2,146 cases on May 27.

One Covid patient also died in the state on Tuesday.

Dehradun district reported the maximum number of 991 cases, followed by Nainital (451), Haridwar (259), Udham Singh Nagar 189 and Pauri 48.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022