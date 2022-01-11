Left Menu

SHO, 18 other staff of Vrindavan Kotwali test positive for Covid

At least 19 staff of a police station in Vrindavan including its SHO have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, as the district reported 319 new infections. Vrindavan Kotwali Station House Officer Ajai Kaushal and 18 other staff of the police station were found infected with the virus, he said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:33 IST
At least 19 staff of a police station in Vrindavan including its SHO have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, as the district reported 319 new infections. “Covid-19 is spreading its wings here,” said Dr. Bhudeo Singh, In-charge, Rapid Response team. Vrindavan Kotwali Station House Officer Ajai Kaushal and 18 other staff of the police station were found infected with the virus, he said. Also, six court staff and 12 employees of the health department have been found infected, he said.

As many as 14 pilgrims were found Covid positive when they were tested at the entrance of the temple, he also.

