Canada's Quebec plans health tax for residents who refuse COVID-19 vaccine -premier
Canada's Quebec province is working on a plan to require a "health contribution" from residents who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccinate for non-medical reasons, Premier Francois Legault said on Tuesday. Hospitals in Quebec are stretched after the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant brought in more COVID-19 patients and took healthcare workers off their jobs.
Canada's Quebec province is working on a plan to require a "health contribution" from residents who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccinate for non-medical reasons, Premier Francois Legault said on Tuesday.
Hospitals in Quebec are stretched after the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant brought in more COVID-19 patients and took healthcare workers off their jobs. "The vaccine is the key to fight the virus. This is why we're looking for a health contribution for adults who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons," Legault told reporters at a briefing.
"We need to focus our efforts on two things : getting the first, second and third doses of a vaccine and reducing our contacts especially with older people." Legault said even though the province has about 10% unvaccinated people, they account for about 50% of those in intensive care units.
People who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons would be exempt under the proposal, Legault said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Francois Legault
- Omicron
- Canada
- Legault
- Quebec
ALSO READ
12 new Omicron cases reported in Telangana
Australia COVID numbers surge as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears
2nd COVID-19 wave, Omicron emergence kept Maha health sector on tenterhooks in 2021
India reports 6,358 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 653