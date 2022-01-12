Left Menu

Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, over 1,500 in Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:09 IST
Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday logged 1,992 COVID-19 infections that pushed its tally of active cases to 9,300 – the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad's active case tally reached 7,665 as it recorded 1,526 new infections, the data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period showed.

The two districts together account for around 30 per cent of the active cases of coronavirus in the state (57,355), according to official statistics.

During the period, 106 COVID-19 infected patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 188 in Ghaziabad, the data showed.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths and Ghaziabad 461 deaths related to COVID-19 pandemic which started in 2020, according to the official figures.

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday logged 13,681 new cases of COVID-19 which pushed its active tally of infections to 57,355, the data showed.

Three more deaths were recorded in the state on Wednesday, with the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic surging to 22,940, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

