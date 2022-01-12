Left Menu

Kerala logs 12,742 new COVID cases, 23 deaths

As many as 12,742 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:18 IST
Kerala logs 12,742 new COVID cases, 23 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 12,742 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday. With this, the active caseload in the state has gone up to 54,430.

Twenty-three people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 50,254 in Kerala. A total of 2,552 persons have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

At present, Kerala reported 76 fresh cases of the coronavirus variant of Omicron on Wednesday, taking the tally to 421 in the state. Meanwhile, India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,60,70,510 including 9,55,319 active cases. (ANI)

