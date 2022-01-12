Ministry of AYUSH issues revised guidelines, advisory to fight against COVID-19

As India witnesses a steep surge in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) on Wednesday issued revised guidelines and advisory to fight against coronavirus infection. In the advisory, MoA said, "People should use Ayuraksha kit which has chyawanprash, 6pgm once a day, Ayush Kwath 75ml once a day, Samshamani Vati 500 mg twice a day, Anutaila one to two drops nasal application in each nostril once a day."

The ministry also recommends a few medicines against coronavirus infection. "AYUSH-64 (2 tablets of 500 mg twice in a day in asymptomatic COVID-19, 2 tablets of 500 mg thrice a day in mild to moderate COVID), Kabasura Kudineer (5 gm twice in a day)," the ministry said. For COVID-19 Prophylaxis, it recommends Arsenicum album 30C, Khareema Marwareed medicines.

This came after the Union Health ministry addressed a press conference on the COVID-19 management in the national capital today. (ANI)

