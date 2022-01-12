Left Menu

No new Omicron case in Gujarat for 2nd day; tally unchanged at 264

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:59 IST
  Country:
  • India

Gujarat did not report any new case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, keeping its tally unchanged at 264, the state health department said.

At the same time, 13 more patients infected with the highly contagious strain were discharged, it said.

With this, a total of 238 Omicron patients have been discharged so far, leaving only 26 such cases under treatment, said the department said in a release.

Out of 13 new recoveries, nine were from Vadodara and four from Anand districts, said the release.

Ahmedabad city has so far reported the highest number of 110 Omicron cases, out of which 102 have recovered. Vadodara has reported 44 cases and 41 recoveries, Anand 27 cases and as many recoveries, and Surat 20 cases and as many recoveries, it said.

The active Omicron cases are currently in nine districts of Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Rajkot, Amreli and Jamnagar, as per the release.

