S.Africa still seeing serious COVID-19 in unvaccinated, vulnerable during Omicron wave

A South African pulmonologist said on Thursday that she was still seeing serious COVID-19 disease in people who are unvaccinated or have comorbidities during an infection wave driven by the Omicron variant.

"We are still seeing very serious infections and admissions in patients who are unvaccinated and also in patients who have comorbidities and this includes the elderly population," pulmonologist Anita Graham told a news conference organised by the World Health Organization's Africa office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)