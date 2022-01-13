Left Menu

Penalty for not wearing face mask increased to Rs 500 in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:30 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday enhanced the fine collected for not wearing face mask at public places to Rs 500 in view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

According to a G.O issued on January 12, certain offences declared as compoundable-rule under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act,1939, non-compliance of wearing face masks, covering mouth and nose would attract a fine of Rs 500 as against Rs 200.

''According to the order issued by health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 138 A of Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby makes the following amendment to the Rule published with the health and family welfare department. In the said Rule, for the entry Rs 200 non wearing of mask covering mouth and nose as ordered by the appropriate authority from time to time, the entry of Rs 500 shall be substituted'', the GO said.

The state has been witnessing a sharp rise in new Covid-19 infections since last month. As of Wednesday, the daily cases grew to 28.47 lakh with the addition of 17,898 fresh infections while the toll climbed to 36,905 with 19 fatalities.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has time and again been appealing to the public to wear face masks and even made unscheduled stops and distributed masks to those not wearing one on busy roads in Chennai.

