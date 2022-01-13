Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang on Thursday tested COVID-19 positive and is currently under home isolation on doctor's advice.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang on Thursday tested COVID-19 positive and is currently under home isolation on doctor's advice. Taking to Twitter, State Medical Education Minister said, "After observing initial symptoms of COVID-19, I have got my COVID test done today which has resulted positive."

"I have isolated myself on doctor's advice," Sarang further said. The minister urged the people who came in his contact during the last two days, to isolate themselves and get tested if they observe COVID-19 symptoms.

"All those who came in my contact in the past two days, are requested to isolate themselves. And get tested yourselves if you observe COVID-19 symptoms," Sarang further tweeted. (ANI)

