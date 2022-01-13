Left Menu

Norway eases COVID rules, allows some alcohol serving to resume

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

The Norwegian government will partly reverse a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants as part of efforts to relax COVID-19 restrictions, the prime minister said on Thursday.

"We can ease some restrictions, but not all," Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

Bars and restaurants will be able to serve alcoholic drinks until 11 p.m. local time (2200 GMT) in a partial reversal of the total ban introduced in December which has hit the Nordic country's hospitality industry hard.

