Norway eases COVID rules, allows some alcohol serving to resume
The Norwegian government will partly reverse a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants as part of efforts to relax COVID-19 restrictions, the prime minister said on Thursday.
"We can ease some restrictions, but not all," Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.
Bars and restaurants will be able to serve alcoholic drinks until 11 p.m. local time (2200 GMT) in a partial reversal of the total ban introduced in December which has hit the Nordic country's hospitality industry hard.
