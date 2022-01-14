Left Menu

Omicron becomes dominant variant in Germany - RKI institute

Omicron has become Germany's dominant coronavirus variant accounting for 73.3 % of cases nationwide compared with 44.3 % seven days ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases wrote in its weekly report on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 01:49 IST
Omicron becomes dominant variant in Germany - RKI institute
  • Country:
  • Germany

Omicron has become Germany's dominant coronavirus variant accounting for 73.3 % of cases nationwide compared with 44.3 % seven days ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases wrote in its weekly report on Thursday. The long-dominant Delta variant now accounts for just 25.9 % of cases, the RKI said.

"In the coming weeks we expect a strong increase in infections with the Omicron variant," the RKI said. "First studies point to a lower share of hospitalizations in those who are fully vaccinated compared to infections with the Delta variant." Around 72% of the population in Germany was now double vaccinated and 44% have had a booster shot, it said.

Germany earlier on Thursday reported a new record https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germanys-covid-19-cases-hit-new-record-labs-warn-testing-crunch-2022-01-13 of more than 81,000 COVID-19 infections in a day as the government's coronavirus crisis manager warned of possible bottlenecks in testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global
4
NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022