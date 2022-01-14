Ayush Ministry observes Surya Namaskar for vitality

Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Ayush observed "Surya Namaskar for vitality" today. More than 75 lakh people from all over the world, including India, performed Surya Namaskar together to keep the body and mind healthy and keep themselves safe during the Covid pandemic.

The programme was launched virtually by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for Ayush Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai. On this occasion, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many notable personalities from different parts of the world joined in the inaugural programme.

In his inaugural address, the Union Minister said that sun worship is done through Surya Namaskar to improve the physical and mental well-being of people. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Yoga and Surya Namaskar is being promoted for the wellness and health of mankind.

On this occasion Dr Munjapara Said that different researches on Surya Namaskara demonstrated that Surya Namaskara builds our immunity and keeps the body fit.

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that Surya Namaskar is for Vitality and the Ministry of Ayush has conceived this programme to promote the healing power of Solar energy.

In this Virtual event, many leading Yoga Masters and Yoga enthusiasts from all over the world joined, demonstrated Surya Namaskar and shared their views on Surya Namaskar.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that the Surya Namaskar movement aims to make people aware of the basis of life force. Yoga means to unite people and we are doing the same by uniting more than 75 lakh people performing Surya Namaskar together.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that the energy of the sun awakens the immunity within us, which can save us from this global epidemic. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, said that everything in the world is governed by the energy of the sun. Performing Surya Namaskar daily improves physical and psychological health.

2021 Miss World Japan Tamaki Hoshi also joined virtually. She said that this initiative taken by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India is proving to be very beneficial for every human being in these pandemic times. A large number of people in Japan are also performing Surya Namaskar and many have included yoga in their daily routine.

The President of Italy Yoga Institute, Dr Antoniette Rossi, appealed to the people to stay healthy by performing Surya Namaskar. Dr Indranil Basu Roy, President of the American Yoga Academy, members of the Singapore Yoga Institute including many others also virtually joined the program and performed Surya Namaskar following the COVID rules.

MDNIY Director Ishwar Basavareddy said that Surya Namaskar plays a big role in strengthening our respiratory system, by doing it through a yogic process, we can remain free from many diseases. The event was live on DD National and participants across the globe showed their enthusiasm by virtual participation.

Leading Yoga masters, namely, Mrs. Hansaji Jayadeva, Director, The Yoga Institute, Dr. H. R. Nagendra, Chancellor, SVYASA University, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva, Founder, Isha Foundation, Padmashri Bharat Bhushan, Founder, Mokshayatan Yogashram, Daadji Kamlesh D Patel, President, Sri, Ram Chandra Mission, Raj Yogini B.K. Asha, Director, Brahma Kumaris, Sadhvi, Bhagwati, President, Divine Shakti Foundation, Shri Sridharan, Krishnamacharya Yoga, Mandiram, Chennai, Dr. Antonietta Rozzi, President, Yoga Association, Italy, Dr. Indranill Basu Ray, Chairman, American Academy of Yoga and Meditation joined the event virtually.

The event garnered immense support and witnessed participation from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs including NCC, NSS volunteers and army personnel.

(With Inputs from PIB)