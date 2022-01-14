Left Menu

Mandaviya reviews tele-consultation services at e-Sanjeevani hub at CGHS headquarters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:44 IST
New Delhi, Jan 14 ( PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the e-Sanjeevani hub at CGHS headquarters in Delhi and reviewed the tele-consultation services being provided there.

He interacted with the doctors providing tele-consultations and personally viewed some sessions. The minister urged people to make more use of these digital platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic which will enable beneficiaries to avail quality health care services without venturing out.

