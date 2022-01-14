Left Menu

Covid-infected children who died in Delhi between Jan 9-12 had chronic issues: Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 19:28 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the seven children who contracted the coronavirus and died between January 9 and January 12 had chronic issues.

The minister also said more than 75 per cent of those who succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the current wave in Delhi were unvaccinated.

According to official data, 70 of the 97 coronavirus patients who died between January 9 and January 12 were unvaccinated, while 19 had taken the first jab. Only eight of them were fully vaccinated.

''More than 75 per cent of the people who died due to coronavirus had not even taken a single dose of the vaccine. Ninety per cent of the people had severe comorbidities like cancer and kidney ailments. Even the seven patients below 18 years had chronic issues,'' Jain noted.

According to a senior official in the Delhi health department, three babies who died during those four days had comorbidities along with COVID-19.

One of the babies was admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital on January 8, a day after testing positive.

''The baby died due to disseminated intravascular coagulation on January 9,'' said the official. It is a condition in which blood clots form, blocking small blood vessels.

The second baby was admitted to LNJP on January 7 and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.

''He was suffering from heart disease and died on January 10,'' added the official.

Sharing details about the third baby, the official said he was admitted to Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya on January 6 and tested positive the next day. He was suffering from thalassemia major and died on January 11.

