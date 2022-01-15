Left Menu

In rare move, Uruguay opens borders for residents infected with COVID-19

The condition for this entry is that infected people must do it in private vehicles in their "family bubble" and quarantine at home in compliance with current health measures. "It is not good that Uruguayans have to stay abroad, even if they have taken a risk, we take care of them here," said Salinas.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 00:20 IST
In rare move, Uruguay opens borders for residents infected with COVID-19

Uruguay has opened its borders to citizens and residents even if they are infected with COVID-19, a rare move amid surging cases worldwide, though passengers would need to travel in private vehicles across the border and be in a family "bubble".

The South American country's government said the move was in "solidarity" with Uruguayans and residents who were infected with the virus abroad. "All Uruguayan travelers and resident foreigners who have got Covid abroad may return to our country at any time," Uruguayan Health Minister Daniel Salinas said on his Twitter account on Friday.

With a population of 3.5 million people, the country, which borders Argentina and Brazil registered, a record of more than 10,000 daily infections on Thursday, according to official data. Around 77% of the population is fully vaccinated. The condition for this entry is that infected people must do it in private vehicles in their "family bubble" and quarantine at home in compliance with current health measures.

"It is not good that Uruguayans have to stay abroad, even if they have taken a risk, we take care of them here," said Salinas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022