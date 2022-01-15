Left Menu

In 2 weeks, over 250 doctors, paramedics test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-01-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 18:55 IST
In 2 weeks, over 250 doctors, paramedics test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

At least 250 doctors and paramedics of various hospitals across Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last fortnight, an official said on Saturday.

He said with such a large number of members from the medical fraternity getting infected with the virus, the valley was finding the situation challenging.

“Over 250 doctors and paramedics of Government Medical College Srinagar and its associated hospitals tested positive for COVID-19 in last 15 days,” professor and head of department, community medicine, GMC Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan said.

Giving out details, Khan said these doctors and paramedics work at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, Chest Disease Hospital and Super-Speciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh, here.

Several hospitals in the valley, including the SMHS and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences SKIMS, have either shut down services at the outpatient department or put on hold non-essential elective surgeries in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the union territory, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022