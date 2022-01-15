Chhattisgarh records 5,525 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 10,55,753 on Saturday with 5,525 new infections coming to light during the day, a health department official said.

Eight patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 13,647.

The state's average positivity rate was 9.74 per cent. The number of recoveries rose to 10,09,967 after 123 people were discharged from hospitals while 4,117 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 32,139 active coronavirus patients.

Raipur district reported 1,692 new infections, taking its caseload to 1,73,137 including 3,161 deaths. The district has 8,462 active cases.

Raigarh recorded 663 new cases, followed by Durg at 653, Bilaspur at 447, Korba at 366, Rajnandgaon at 238, Janjgir-Champa at 204, Surguja at 172 and Jashpur at 146, among other districts.

With 56,717 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,55,96,726.

