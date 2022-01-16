Left Menu

China reports 119 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 15 vs 165 a day earlier

China reported 119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Jan. 15, down from 165 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 15, mainland China had 104,864 confirmed cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-01-2022 06:57 IST
China reported 119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Jan. 15, down from 165 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday. Of the new infections, 65 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 104 a day earlier.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Tianjin, Henan, Beijing, Guangdong and Shaanxi, NHC said. China has reported local cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in at least five provinces and municipalities, including first such infection in the capital city of Beijing on Saturday, just weeks ahead of the staging of the Olympic Winter Games.

The country reported 52 new asymptomatic cases for Jan. 15, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, higher than 25 infections a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 15, mainland China had 104,864 confirmed cases.

