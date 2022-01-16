Gurgaon health dept, Park+ organise COVID-19 vaccination drive

The Gurgaon health department in association with 'Park+' application on Sunday organised a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Cyberhub here for the 15-18 age group and those requiring booster doses. ''This initiative is aimed at benefiting teenagers with first dose and adults with comorbidities to get booster doses since they are the most vulnerable in the current pandemic situation. The drive will help in maximising convenience as these people can get vaccinatedin the comfort of their own car. We plan to have many more similar camps in Gurgaon in theis useful coming weeks,'' Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Gurgaon said. Park+ application to manage car needs has close to 2 million downloads, and its access control and parking automation solutions are deployed at prime locations, including airports, malls and over 3,000 residential apartment gates.

Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ said, “With an increase in the number of cases, we felt it was our duty to do everything possible in order to help the community against COVID-19. We are exploring possibilities to organise similar drive-through vaccination camps across the country”. PTI GJS SRY

