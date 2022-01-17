Left Menu

Israeli study shows 4th shot of COVID-19 vaccine not able to block Omicron

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:49 IST
A fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies to even higher levels than the third jab but it likely is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, according to a preliminary study in Israel.

The vaccines led to a increase in the number of antibodies "even a little bit higher than what we had after the third dose", said Regev-Yochay, adding that the results were preliminary and not yet published.

Israel was the fastest country to roll out initial vaccinations a year ago and last month started offering a fourth shot, or a second booster, to the most vulnerable, high-risk groups.

