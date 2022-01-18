France reports close to half-million new COVID-19 infections

France has registered 464,769 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, official data showed on Tuesday, the highest ever-recorded tally since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people in intensive care units slightly decreased in the same period to around 3,900.

