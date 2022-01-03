France to expand financial aid for companies hit by COVID-19 pandemic

France will spend about a hundred million euros to expand financial aid for companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

This will include lowering the threshold for companies to claim state support for turnover losses, he said, adding that all businesses in the tourism sector, in particular, will be eligible for help to cover costs linked to COVID restrictions. "We will always be there," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)