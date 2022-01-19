Left Menu

Brazil reports 351 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily toll since Nov 17 -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 03:40 IST
Brazil has had 137,103 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 351 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily toll since mid-November as Omicron spreads, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 23,211,894 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,517, according to ministry data.

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll trails only the United States and Russia, according to Reuters calculations.

