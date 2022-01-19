Left Menu

Slovenia, Croatia report record high daily COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Slovenia and Croatia on Wednesday reported record high numbers of new COVID-19 cases of 12,285 and 10,427 respectively, with media cautioning that the real numbers were probably higher as laboratories could not process all tests fast enough.

Slovenia, which recorded a 41.5% jump from the day before and nearly 80% more cases than last Wednesday, shortened quarantine for those employed in the health, welfare and educations sectors to enable their normal functioning.

Croatia, with a 38% daily jump in the number of cases, reported 45 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

