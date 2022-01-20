Africa CDC says it plans to talk to Merck about COVID pill
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:58 IST
Africa's top public health body plans to talk to Merck about obtaining supplies of its Molnupiravir treatment pill for COVID-19, although talks with Pfizer about its Paxlovid medication were more advanced, it said on Thursday.
"We don't have a preference to talk only to Pfizer and not Merck, it's just that Pfizer has been more forthcoming with their engagement. We plan to engage both companies equally," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
