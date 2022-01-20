Left Menu

U.S. preparing for possible future COVID variants -White House

We're increasing the production of masks," Klain said in the interview that was taped on Wednesday. "We have to be prepared for whatever comes next... there's a lot of steps left in fighting this pandemic. We are taking those steps."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:07 IST
U.S. preparing for possible future COVID variants -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is preparing for future variants of COVID-19, White House chief of Staff Ron Klain told MSNBC in an interview that aired on Thursday as the Omicron-related wave of cases appeared to be easing in parts of the country.

"We're prepared. We're increasing the production of tests. We're increasing the production of masks," Klain said in the interview that was taped on Wednesday.

"We have to be prepared for whatever comes next... there's a lot of steps left in fighting this pandemic. We are taking those steps."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022