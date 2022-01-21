Poland shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days, says PM
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:02 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland will shorten the COVID-19 quarantine period to seven days and will introduce free tests in pharmacies from Jan. 27, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, after the country reported a record number of infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morawiecki
- Mateusz
- Poland
Advertisement