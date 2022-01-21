Poland could report over 40,000 COVID cases on Saturday, says minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:21 IST
Poland could report a new record of more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday.
Poland reports the number of cases for the previous day every morning at 0930 GMT.
