Poland could report over 40,000 COVID cases on Saturday, says minister

Poland could report a new record of more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday.

Poland reports the number of cases for the previous day every morning at 0930 GMT.

