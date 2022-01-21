Left Menu

Goa sees 2,668 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate stands at 37.42 pc

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:01 IST
Goa sees 2,668 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate stands at 37.42 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa on Friday saw 2,668 COVID-19 cases getting detected from 7,129 tests with a positivity rate of 37.42 per cent, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,25,165, an official said.

The toll stood at 3,594 after nine patients succumbed during the day, while the number of tests conducted so far was 17,67,008, he said.

So far, 1,99,597 people have been discharged post recovery, including 3,145 on Friday, leaving Goa with an active tally of 21,974, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,25,165, new cases 2668, death toll 3594, discharged 199597, active cases 21974, samples tested till date 1767008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022